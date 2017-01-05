Cowboys’ Randy Gregory Gets 1-Year Ban For Substance Abuse

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas defensive end Randy Gregory has been suspended for at least a year for another violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

It’s the third time this season Gregory has been suspended. The first was a four-game ban, followed by 10 games on top of that. The suspension announced Thursday makes him ineligible for the playoffs, which start Jan. 15 for Dallas, the top seed in the NFC.

The suspension is for one calendar year, meaning Gregory could be eligible for the playoffs without another violation if the Cowboys make it again next season.

Gregory played the final two games of his second regular season, recording the first sack of his career in the finale against Philadelphia.

The 24-year-old former Nebraska standout slid to the second round of the 2015 draft over off-field concerns that included a positive test for marijuana at the NFL combine.

