Dak’s Cowboys Party Is The Playoffs Themselves

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – They are young and rich and famous, have free time on their hands, so they vacation when they can… and the public seems fascinated by all of it.

Therefore, the Tony Romo/Jason Witten bye-week vacation in Cabo remains, to some, the “reason” the 13-3 Dallas Cowboys didn’t win in the playoffs that year. This year, Odell Beckham Jr. and his Giants buddies are just back from partying in Miami… and if New York loses in the playoffs on Sunday at Green Bay, their celebration will be seen by some as the “reason.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is but a rookie. Yet he is… aware.

“Nice try,” he joked back on Thursday when asked by the media about his bye-week social plans. “Hanging out. Getting rested.”

Teams don’t really lose because they party; there are plenty of examples of Super Bowl teams that cut it loose on the week of The Big Game. But optics do matter, and the unflappable Dak knows it. “Pressure,” he said, “comes from what you put on yourself. I have great teammates, great coaches, that allow me just to go out there and be myself and play the game of football that I love and have fun while doing it. No matter what the game’s for, what the game means, they’ll be around me and allow me to do that.”

The first Cowboys game of the postseason — against either the Giants or Green Bay or Detroit in the divisional round January 15 at AT&T Stadium — means plenty. And make no mistake, Prescott, along with running mate and fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott, know their way around the Dallas social scene. But as veteran Brandon Carr noted, in about 30 days from now, there will be plenty of time for vacations.

For now? Prescott wants to keep working toward the dream. “Wanting to play in playoff games, wanting to play big-time football at the highest level,” Dak said, “is what I’ve dreamed about.”