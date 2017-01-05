Dallas Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Elderly Father, Assaulting Mother

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – A Dallas man is under arrest for a deadly New Year’s Day attack on his elderly parents.

According to Dallas Police, a call was received requesting a welfare check on 83-year-old Choyce Moon and 80-year-old Mae Moon at their home on Red Bird Lane.

When Police arrived at the south Dallas home, they found the elderly man dead and his wife severely injured. Mae Moon was transported to an area hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.

Following up on a tip, and with the help of the public and the US Marshal Fugitive Apprehension Strike team – police arrested their son, 55-year-old Donald Moon Wednesday night near downtown Dallas.

Police say Moon confessed to attacking his parents. He now faces murder and aggravated assault charges.

Moon, who has a long criminal record, was just released from prison in March on 2016.

Bail for Donald Moon is set at $600,000.

