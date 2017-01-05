House Speaker Ryan Promises To ‘Defund’ Planned Parenthood

January 5, 2017 11:52 AM
Filed Under: Funding, GOP, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Planned Parenthood, Politics, Republican

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

House Speaker Paul Ryan says upcoming legislation to repeal the health care law would cut off taxpayer money to Planned Parenthood.

The Wisconsin Republican spoke after a special House panel issued a report criticizing the organization over providing tissue from aborted fetuses to researchers.

Planned Parenthood provides birth control, abortions and various women’s health services.

A similar bill last year also would have “defunded” the group, which receives government reimbursements from the Medicaid program for non-abortion health care for low-income women.

The defunding effort is a top priority of anti-abortion lawmakers but could complicate “Obamacare” repeal in the Senate, where at least one Republican senator has opposed the repeal. Susan Collins of Maine cited the effort to “defund” Planned Parenthood in her opposition to repeal.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia