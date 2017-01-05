Hundreds Attend Vigil For Father, Son Who Died Duck Hunting

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
QUINLAN (CBSDFW.COM) – Close to 200 people gathered in Quinlan tonight for a candlelight vigil honoring Corey Saunders, 26, and his 5-year-old son Nathan.
Both died when a father/son duck hunting trip ended tragically. Described as inseparable, their bodies were recovered in Lake Tawakoni Monday.
The family Labrador retriever survived the boating accident. He was found on shore and began to bark when rescuers arrived; swimming out to where the bodies were. He was at Thursday night’s vigil, too.
Captain Steve Stapleton, with the Texas Game Warden’s Office said Nathan died of accidental drowning. His body was found around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. He was not wearing a life jacket when he was found. The Corey Saunders’ body was found Tuesday.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but authorities believe that the weather, the small size of the boat, and its load likely played a role.
A GoFundMe campaign was set up to help the family, including wife and mother, Megan Clark, with funeral arrangements.
