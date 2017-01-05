Man Beaten With Golf Club Talks About His Ordeal

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Denton man is speaking publicly for the first time about the savage beating he suffered on a Carrollton golf course.

Mike Plumlee is out of the hospital and has made a remarkable recovery from a skull fracture and broken ribs back in November.

Witnesses say a foursome with Kenneth Sivilay hit a ball into Plumlee’s group on the 17th green at the Indian Creek course on Hebron Parkway.

Plumlee says he threw the ball off the green in response and Sivilay approached him and starting hitting him in the head with his club.

“It was just animalistic I don’t see how anybody can get that angry at somebody for throwing your ball off the green after you hit into them and you know better,” says Plumlee.

Plumlee wants the other 3 golfers to be prosecuted along with Silivay who is out on bond and who we were unable to reach for comment.

Plumlee has insurance for his medical bills but will have to cover $13,000 of it himself.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)