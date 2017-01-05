Man Shot And Killed In His Car At Dallas Apartment Complex

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot and killed at the Spring Ridge Apartments at 3619 Folklore Trail in Dallas shortly before 2:00 p.m. Thursday.
Officers found the victim, Jaquan Dwest Brooks, 28, dead in his vehicle from a gunshot wound.
Brooks was parked in the apartment parking lot. Police do not know who shot him.
The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the murder to call Homicide Detective Montenegro at 214-283-4801 or by email at e.montenegro@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)