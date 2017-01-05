Man Shot And Killed In His Car At Dallas Apartment Complex

January 5, 2017 7:49 PM
Filed Under: dallas police, Jaquan Brooks, Murder, Shooting, Spring Ridge Apartments

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot and killed at the Spring Ridge Apartments at 3619 Folklore Trail in Dallas shortly before 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found the victim, Jaquan Dwest Brooks, 28, dead in his vehicle from a gunshot wound.

Brooks was parked in the apartment parking lot.  Police do not know who shot him.

Spring Ridge Apartments murder scene (CBS11)

Spring Ridge Apartments murder scene (CBS11)

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the murder to call Homicide Detective Montenegro at 214-283-4801 or by email at e.montenegro@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia