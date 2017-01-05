Military Veteran And His Service Dog Attend Their First Stars Game

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – A military veteran and his service dog attended the Stars game at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday night.

Nevada Grassie, and his service dog, Six, were on hand to watch their first Stars game.

This is military veteran Nevada Grassie with his service dog, Six, and it's their first #Stars game! pic.twitter.com/g4jr0o6qCT — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 5, 2017

“Six is my service dog. She does protection work and she just accompanies me in all my adventures and helps me out with everything I’m in need of,” Grassie said in an interview with Sportsnet Canada.

Grassie also went on to say that Six is very good with crowds and everyone has been welcoming to the canine being at the game. You can immediately get that impression if you watch the interview as Six just sits there quietly the entire time.

Unfortunately, the Stars fell in overtime to the Montreal Canadians 4-3, but it looks like they still had a great time.

