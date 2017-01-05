Richardson Hospital, Schools Addressing Medical Professionals Shortage

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

RICHARDSON (CBS11) – An innovative approach in Richardson is bringing a local hospital and Richardson ISD high schools together to address a shortage in medical professionals.

Richardson ISD’s Health Science Program unveiled its new facility Thursday.

A 7,000 square foot space inside Methodist Richardson Medical Center previously used an out-patient surgery center, has been transformed into a real world classroom for high school students.

The students learn entry level lessons in the medical field, and by the time they graduate high school, they can obtain a certification or licensing in ten different areas. Among those certifications are Nurse Aide, Medical Assistant, and EMT-Basic.

Nuha Arefin, a student at Richardson High School, said this program is putting her on an early track into a medical career.

“Getting this knowledge already before-hand is very useful,” said Arefin.

The administrators of the program said by attracting students into the program early, they are helping address a major need in medical professionals. They hope to put these students into the pipeline of multiple medical careers early.

“This is the real deal when it comes to career and technical education for our studentsm” said Richardson ISD superintendent Jeannie Stone.

Methodist Richardson’s President Ken Hutchinrider added, “We have this population boom going on and we have continuous need for healthcare.”

And as that need continues so will the lessons.

Berkner High Junior Lina Evreux said, “I would have never thought I would be able to do that in high school.”

The administrators of the program said they expect they will reach their capacity of 600 students in the Health Science Program by next year.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)