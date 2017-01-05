Shooting On North Central Expressway Appears To Be Road Rage

January 5, 2017 5:15 PM
Filed Under: dallas police, North Central Expressway, Road Rage, walnut hill

DALLAS (CBS11) – Dallas Police are investigating a suspected road rage shooting on North Central Expressway around 12:30 p.m. Thursday on the southbound ramp at Walnut Hill.

Investigators said one man got out of a car, walked to another car and punched someone inside it.

That person allegedly retaliated by shooting the man who punched him.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital.  No word on that person’s condition.

