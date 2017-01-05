Tasha’s KRLD To Do List January 5-8, 2017

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

Experience the Music of the West African Kora Friday January 6 at the Allen Public Library. Sean Gaskell will give a performance and educational demonstration on the Kora, a 21-stringed harp from West Africa, featuring traditional songs.

In celebration of the New Year, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Dallas/Fort Worth unveils DFW of The Future, a new LEGO model display designed by children from across North Texas. Children were asked to submit their ideas to help design their future city. Wild life preservations, conservation and solar power were some of their top priorities along with several unique and over-the-top buildings including a gummy bear house.

Begin the New Year with $5 Admission to the Dallas Arboretum from January 2 – February 24. If you are looking for a way to get active in the New Year…there is not a more beautiful place to walk than along the one-mile fitness trail at the Dallas Arboretum. Those coming out during January can also enjoy an elegant, three-course Friendship Tea, served every day for those 13 and older.

The Bellamy Brothers will be at Arlington Music Hall Friday January 6.

The Molly Ringwalds play the House of Blues Friday January 6.

Herman’s Hermits featuring Peter Noone, The Association, and Chubby Checker are playing Winstar Casino Saturday January 7.

Little Texas is playing the Kessler Saturday night January 7.

Las Colinas Bridal Show at the Irving Convention Center is Sunday January 8.

The Dallas Gun Show is at Dallas Market Hall Saturday and Sunday. (1/7-8)

