Texas, Nationwide Retail Gasoline Prices Up To Start 2017

January 5, 2017 11:01 AM
COPPELL (AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas and nationwide have started 2017 on a higher note.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide rose a nickel this week to reach an average $2.16 per gallon. The average gasoline price across the U.S. increased 6 cents to reach $2.36 per gallon.

The association survey found El Paso has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.08 per gallon. Drivers in Dallas face the highest retail gasoline prices statewide at an average $2.21 per gallon.

AAA experts say drivers across the nation this year were paying the highest gas prices on a New Year’s Day since 2014.

