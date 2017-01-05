The Ones To Know: David Thompson

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ADDISON (CBS11) – His career took him from the gridiron to the gym where he teaches others that fitness is a state of mind.

With an eye on health in the new year, David Thompson is among The Ones To Know.

Thompson’s journey to North Texas included three seasons as an NFL running back for the then St. Louis Rams.

“I was forced to retire due to a couple of neck injuries in a row,” said Thompson.

After football, Thompson said he dabbled in real estate and then a desk job before making the transition from athlete to fitness instructor.

“So after football was over it felt natural for me to keep up fitness or keep up staying in tune with my body,” said Thompson.

That’s something he preaches to his students every day.

