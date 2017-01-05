CBS11[1]
The Woman, And The Mission, Behind Bryan’s Pantries

January 5, 2017 7:55 AM By J.D. Ryan
Michael Bryan Collier was born in October of 1974.  He was born a special needs child, but would teach the doctors a few things.

“When Bryan was born we were told that he probably wouldn’t live to be a teenager, that he would never walk or hold his head up, but he accomplished all those things” said Bryan’s mom Debbie Vaughn.

Bryan never could talk, but he taught everyone he met unconditional love.

“It didn’t matter to Bryan, he didn’t know the difference between colors or religions.  It made no difference, Bryan loved” Debbie added.

So when Bryan passed away in August at the age of 42, his mom wanted to keep his legacy of love alive.  He especially loved children and helping others.

“I was trying to come up with something to honor Bryan and his life.  I started thinking about how could I help children and came up with these pantries” Debbie explained.

Debbie has now opened three Bryan’s Pantries locations in North Texas Fire Stations.  She chose fire stations because they are open 24 hours a day and folks can get needed food anytime they need it.  They also accept scarves, hats and gloves through the winter months.

The locations so far are in the Krum Fire Station, the Pilot Point Fire Station and the Central Fire Station in Denton.  Plano and Prosper are next on the Bryan’s Pantries agenda for 2017.

The message on the doors of the wooden food pantries reflect Bryan’s love for people and how he lived his life.

“One side of the door says ‘Take what you need‘ and the other says ‘Leave what you can‘” Debbie smiled.

Bryan Collier left a legacy of unconditional love and teaching others to care as much as he did.

“I think God has a purpose for these special need kids that come to us. I think most of all he taught me love, what a blessing, it’s a gift from God” Debbie noted.

JD Ryan at Bryan’s Pantries in Krum…Around Town!

Contact: Debbie Vaughn on Facebook

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

