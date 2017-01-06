Dallas & Fort Worth ISDs Get ‘D’s From TEA Preliminary Report

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBS11) – The Texas Education Agency released the grades they have given to each Texas public school and their respective school districts in what the agency is calling a “work in progress” report.

The grading system, largely based on standardized test results, gives an A through F letter grade to each school and their school districts.

The report is intended to give the schools a glimpse of how the official report will look when final results are released in August of 2018.

The four areas measured are student progress, closing performance gaps, readiness for post-secondary education and perhaps the most important to parents student achievement.

Education groups say the incomplete results already show the new scale stigmatizes classrooms in poor and heavily minority areas.

The biggest North Texas School districts, Dallas and Fort Worth ISD’s both received a ‘D’ overall in the student achievement category.

Fort Worth ISD superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner said he was “excited to use these baseline data as a launching pad.”

Arlington and Irving ISD’s did a little better receiving a ‘C’ in the student achievement category.

Alrington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos said his district focuses on several other measures of excellence.

“AISD has a robust strategic plan that appropriately places emphasis on many aspects of a student’s school experience and is not dependent on STARR exams,” said Dr. Cavazos.

Irving ISD Superintendent Dr. Jose Parra responded to his district’s ‘C’ rating in student achievement saying, “We have no fear of accountability because we are always looking to improve as a district.”

While many school districts are working to improve their grades, Frisco ISD is celebrating an ‘A’ for student achievement.

They earned an “A” district wide for student achievement.

The full TEA report is available here:

