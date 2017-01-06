FWISD Principal Dies Unexpectedly

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD’s Western Hills High School principal James Wellman passed away Thursday evening.
FWISD said in a news release, Wellman, a longtime administrator with the school district, died unexpectedly.
“Jamie Wellman was respected by students, families and colleagues. He will be mourned as a great and caring leader who developed deep, personal relationships with everyone in the Western Hills High School family,” said Superintendent Kent P. Scribner. “He was always eager and proud to share the achievements of students and staff. Our thoughts and our prayers are with his wife, son, and entire family.”
Wellman joined the Fort Worth ISD in 2000 as a special education teacher at Carter-Riverside High School.
He worked in that capacity at South Hills High School before transferring to Western Hills High School more than 10 years ago, in 2005, said FWISD in a news release. He served as principal at Western Hills beginning in 2009.
Wellman graduated with a BA in Safety and Health Education from West Virginia State College and earned his Master’s in Education Administration from Texas Christian University.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and a son, Payne, as well as his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herb and Kathy Stephens.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
