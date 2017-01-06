CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM
Jerry Jones Expects Suspended Gregory To Return To Cowboys

January 6, 2017 4:08 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, Randy Gregory

FRISCO (AP) – Dallas owner and general manager Jerry Jones expects defensive end Randy Gregory to play for the Cowboys again despite a suspension that will last at least a year.

A day after the NFL announced Gregory’s third suspension this season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, Jones said Friday that he doesn’t want to put a timeframe on a possible return.

Gregory could be eligible for the playoffs next season if the Cowboys make it again, although a return for the 2018 season — the last of Gregory’s rookie contract — is more likely.

The suspension knocked Gregory out of this season’s playoffs for the Cowboys, the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He played the last two games of the regular season after serving a 14-game ban.

