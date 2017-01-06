Kate Beckinsale Talks Underworld, Wings, And Being Sexy

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

Kate Beckinsale is back doing what she does best … KICKING A**! (Looking beautiful is a REALLY close second).

In ‘Underworld: Blood Wars,’ the newest installment of the blockbuster franchise, Kate Beckinsale returns as Selene to do battle against vampires and all other enemies in her way .. .and she does it quite well.

The Underworld franchise has earned half a billion dollars around the world.

While Beckinsale has faced foes on-screen, she took time to go one-on-one with THE FAN’s Troy Hughes to discuss her latest movie, being a wings virgin and layout the groundwork for what a guy needs to do to be sexy.

SPOILER ALERT: Troy gets REALLY giddy about her answer!

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)