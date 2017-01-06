ARCTIC COLD: Current Conditions | Video Forecast | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | App
Closings / Cancellations / Delays 

Kate Beckinsale Talks Underworld, Wings, And Being Sexy

January 6, 2017 10:51 AM By Troy Hughes
Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, Dallas, Entertainment, Interview, kate beckinsale, Texas, Underworld, Underworld: Blood Wars

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

 

Kate Beckinsale is back doing what she does best … KICKING A**! (Looking beautiful is a REALLY close second).

In ‘Underworld: Blood Wars,’ the newest installment of the blockbuster franchise, Kate Beckinsale returns as Selene to do battle against vampires and all other enemies in her way .. .and she does it quite well.

The Underworld franchise has earned half a billion dollars around the world.

While Beckinsale has faced foes on-screen, she took time to go one-on-one with THE FAN’s Troy Hughes to discuss her latest movie, being a wings virgin and layout the groundwork for what a guy needs to do to be sexy.

SPOILER ALERT: Troy gets REALLY giddy about her answer!

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Troy Hughes
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia