Rangers Announce Broadcast Teams For 2017 Season

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
BREAKING NEWS: People Gathered On Tarmac After Shots Fired At Fort Lauderdale Airport | Live CBSN Coverage
ARCTIC COLD: Current Conditions | Forecast | Radar | Traffic | Closings | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | App

Rangers Announce Broadcast Teams For 2017 Season

January 6, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: C.J. Nitkowski, Emily Jones, Matt Hicks, Texas Rangers, Tom Grieve

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Rangers have announced their 2017 television broadcast team and there’s one new addition.

Former Rangers reliever C.J. Nitkowski will join the team in an analyst capacity. According to the team, he’s expected to work about 100 regular season games in 2017.

Nitkowski has been with FOX since 2014, serving as an analyst on national broadcasts for FOX/FS1 as well as working in a studio role for MLB WhipAround and pre- and post-game programming on FOX MLB regular and postseason games. He is also an analyst and host for MLB Network Radio on Sirius/XM and is an analyst on the weekly Eye on Baseball program on CBS Sports Radio.

He pitched in 336 games for eight major league teams from 1999-2005, including an 18-game stint with Texas in 2002 and 2003.

Dave Raymond, who joined the club in 2016, will serve as the primary play-by-play announcer for the club’s broadcasts on FOX Sports Southwest after they didn’t renew Steve Busby’s contract.

Tom Grieve will return for his 23rd season as the Rangers television analyst. The club says both Grieve and Raymond will work games with Nitkowski as he’ll do play-by-play for a select number of games. Nitkowski filled that role for FS1 broadcasts the last two years.

Emily Jones will once again be the primary field reporter for the majority of FSSW’s home telecasts and a number of road broadcasts in 2017. Jones, who also hosts the weekly Rangers Insider program has been a part of the club’s telecasts since 2007.

2014 Ford C. Frick Award recipient Eric Nadel, who begins his 39th year as a Rangers broadcaster, and Matt Hicks, who joined the club in 2012, return as Texas’ radio broadcast team on 105.3 The FAN and the Rangers’ radio network. Pre- and post-game host Jared Sandler will also fill-in on the radio play-by-play in 2017.

2017 will be Fox Sports Southwest’s 17th year of carry Rangers baseball. 105.3 The FAN begins its third year as the Rangers’ radio flagship as the club’s radio rights returned to CBS Radio for the first time since 2010 in 2015.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia