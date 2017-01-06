Rangers Announce Broadcast Teams For 2017 Season

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Rangers have announced their 2017 television broadcast team and there’s one new addition.

Former Rangers reliever C.J. Nitkowski will join the team in an analyst capacity. According to the team, he’s expected to work about 100 regular season games in 2017.

Nitkowski has been with FOX since 2014, serving as an analyst on national broadcasts for FOX/FS1 as well as working in a studio role for MLB WhipAround and pre- and post-game programming on FOX MLB regular and postseason games. He is also an analyst and host for MLB Network Radio on Sirius/XM and is an analyst on the weekly Eye on Baseball program on CBS Sports Radio.

He pitched in 336 games for eight major league teams from 1999-2005, including an 18-game stint with Texas in 2002 and 2003.

Dave Raymond, who joined the club in 2016, will serve as the primary play-by-play announcer for the club’s broadcasts on FOX Sports Southwest after they didn’t renew Steve Busby’s contract.

Tom Grieve will return for his 23rd season as the Rangers television analyst. The club says both Grieve and Raymond will work games with Nitkowski as he’ll do play-by-play for a select number of games. Nitkowski filled that role for FS1 broadcasts the last two years.

Emily Jones will once again be the primary field reporter for the majority of FSSW’s home telecasts and a number of road broadcasts in 2017. Jones, who also hosts the weekly Rangers Insider program has been a part of the club’s telecasts since 2007.

2014 Ford C. Frick Award recipient Eric Nadel, who begins his 39th year as a Rangers broadcaster, and Matt Hicks, who joined the club in 2012, return as Texas’ radio broadcast team on 105.3 The FAN and the Rangers’ radio network. Pre- and post-game host Jared Sandler will also fill-in on the radio play-by-play in 2017.

2017 will be Fox Sports Southwest’s 17th year of carry Rangers baseball. 105.3 The FAN begins its third year as the Rangers’ radio flagship as the club’s radio rights returned to CBS Radio for the first time since 2010 in 2015.

