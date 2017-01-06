CBS11[1]
BREAKING NEWS: People Gathered On Tarmac After Shots Fired At Fort Lauderdale Airport | Live CBSN Coverage
ARCTIC COLD: Current Conditions | Forecast | Radar | Traffic | Closings | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | App

Reports: Multiple People Shot At Ft. Lauderdale Airport

January 6, 2017 12:32 PM
Filed Under: Airport, florida, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Shooting

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – News media outlets are reporting that multiple people have been shot at Fort Lauderdale international airport.

On its official Twitter account, airport officials said there was an “ongoing incident” in the Terminal 2 baggage claim area. They did not elaborate.

Miami area television stations are reporting that at least nine people were shot and that the shooter is in custody.

CBS News has released images of at least one shooting victim outside the airport.

Ft. Lauderdale Shooting

News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac early Friday afternoon as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.

WATCH LIVE: Shooting At Fort Lauderdale Airport

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and `’everyone is running.”

Calls to the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department were not immediately returned.

*This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.com for the latest information. 

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

