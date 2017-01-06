Sean Lee Among Five Cowboys To Make All-Pro Team

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (AP/105.3 The Fan) – Linebacker Sean Lee is among the five Cowboys to be selected to The Associated Press 2016 NFL All-Pro Team.

Lee was named an all-pro despite not being named to the pro-bowl team. He led Dallas with 173 tackles.

Three rookies among 17 first-time selections highlight the Team, led by Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott and Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill, a unanimous choice as punt returner.

Cowboys linemen Travis Frederick, Zach Martin and Tyron Smith were the other three Cowboys to be named to the team.

Dallas led all teams in selections (5). Kansas City came in second with four selections.

One star not on the team announced Friday: Tom Brady, who was stellar after a four-game suspension, but was edged by Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan.

For the first time, the nationwide panel of 50 sports writers and broadcasters who regularly cover the NFL voted for specific positions on the offensive line, a flex player on offense, a fifth defensive back, and a punt returner and special teamer.

Tennessee right tackle Jack Conklin was the other rookie. Other newcomers included Arizona running back David Johnson (flex); Denver cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (DB); and New England’s Matthew Slater (special teamer).

One other unanimous pick was Baltimore placekicker Justin Tucker.

