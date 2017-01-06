Stoney Kersh, The Dallas Cowboys’ Ultra-Fan

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

There are Dallas Cowboy fans, and then there are fanatics! One Arlington man has turned his entire house into a museum dedicated to America’s team.

“I would just ask for Cowboys stuff for Christmas and I’d get the electric football and all that good stuff and it just snowballed from there” said Stoney Kersh of Arlington.

The first thing you’ll notice is the Dallas Cowboys Harley-Davidson, the Dallas Cowboys car and the Dallas Cowboys Fan-Van parked in the driveway.

“That’s my Dallas Cowboys tailgate party bus. We take it and shuttle people down to the stadium, other fans and stuff” Kersh added.

There are three foot tall Cowboys bobble heads, signed helmets and jerseys, a painted replica of the AT&T Stadium field on the patio and so much more.

Over the pool table drops a model Dallas Cowboy city, complete with a model AT&T Stadium, Cowboy model trains, and even an Air Force jets and Goodyear Blimp fly over.

“Dallas Cowboy City we’ve got mountains in the back with all the Super bowl logos embossed into the mountains. Of course we’re going to have to add another mountain with the ’51’ logo in it after this year” Kersh boasted.

The Stoney Kersh Dallas Cowboys museum is open for tours by appointment only, but they are pretty open on game days.

JD Ryan is in Dallas Cowboys paradise…Around Town!

Details: Stoney Kersh Museum | Watch A Video Tour

