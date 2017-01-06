The Limited Closing All Brick-&-Mortar Stores

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – More grim news for shopping malls as women’s apparel designer and retailer The Limited announced that it will close all its brick-and-mortar stores at the end of this weekend.
The Ohio company said that it will continue to operate online only after the January 8 closures.
The Limited made the announcement just two days after Macy’s said that it would close 68 retail stores and cut more than 10,000 jobs. Sears also announced Thursday that it would close another 150 stores as clothing retailers continue to struggle to compete as consumers increasingly buy online.
Limited Stores, founded in 1963, said that it had already ceased operations at several stores in recent weeks and would be offering “highly discounted prices” on merchandise until all of its doors close for good on Sunday.
There are several Limited stores in shopping malls across North Texas: NorthPark Center, North East Mall, Vista Ridge Mall, Stonebriar Centre, Allen Premium Outlets and Grapevine Mills. The company’s website, however, no longer lists any locations and instead says, “We’re sad to say that all The Limited stores nationwide have officially closed their doors.”
