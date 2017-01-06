ARCTIC COLD: Current Conditions | Video Forecast | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | App
Closings / Cancellations / Delays 

TMS To Repave Track & Reduce Banking

January 6, 2017 11:37 AM
Filed Under: Auto Racing, Fort Worth, IndyCar, NASCAR, Texas Motor Speedway

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (AP) – Texas Motor Speedway is going to completely repave its 1 1/2-mile track and reduce the high banking in the first and second turns.

The project announced Friday comes after both NASCAR weekends and the IndyCar race at Texas last year were hampered by rain. TMS President Eddie Gossage said the old asphalt has become porous, almost like sponge, making it difficult to dry in a timely matter.

Extensive drainage improvements will also be made on the frontstretch and backstretch of the track that opened in 1997. The track was last completely repaved in 2001.

Work is scheduled to begin Monday and be completed by mid-March. The next Cup race in Texas is April 9, part of a NASCAR doubleheader weekend there.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia