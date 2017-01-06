ARCTIC COLD: Current Conditions | Video Forecast | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | App

Yahoo! Deletes Tweet That Included Racial Slur

January 6, 2017 7:12 AM
Filed Under: social media, Twitter, Yahoo!

NEW YORK (AP) – Yahoo! Finance says it accidentally tweeted out a racial epithet when promoting a story about the cost of President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to increase the size of the U.S. Navy.

The headline for the story on Yahoo! Finance is, “Trump Wants a Much Bigger Navy: Here’s How Much It’ll Cost.” But when it was tweeted Thursday, the word “bigger” had an ‘n’ as its first letter instead of a ‘b.’

The tweet was deleted and Yahoo! Finance tweeted an apology, chalking up the mishap to a spelling error. A company spokeswoman referred to the statement when asked for further comment.

Yahoo!’s mistake quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

