Dallas Police Search For Burglary Suspect At Southwest Center Mall

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police say officers searched Southwest Center Mall for a burglary suspect Saturday evening after the person was observed entering the mall.

According to police, officers were called to a residence at the 4100 block of Altoona Drive in regards to a burglary.

Officers spotted the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of Southwest Center Mall and proceeded to perform a traffic stop.

Police say one of the suspects left the vehicle and ran into the mall.

An increased police presence ensued as officers searched the mall for the suspect.

According to police, officers stopped the search after they concluded the suspect wasn’t in the area anymore.

Two passengers that were in the suspect vehicle were detained.

Police are still searching for the burglary suspect who went into the mall.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)