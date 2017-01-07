Woman Critically Injured After Fall At Hulen Mall

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – MedStar says a woman was critically injured Saturday evening after falling over the railing of the second floor of Hulen Mall.
The woman fell from the second floor railing to the first floor.
She was transported to John Peter Smith hospital in critical condition.
Police do not know what caused the woman to fall.
