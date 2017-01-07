ARCTIC COLD: Current Conditions | Forecast | Radar | Traffic | Closings | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | App

Woman Critically Injured After Fall At Hulen Mall

January 7, 2017 9:35 PM
Filed Under: Critical Condition, fall, Fort Worth, Hulen Mall, John Peter Smith, MedStar

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – MedStar says a woman was critically injured Saturday evening after falling over the railing of the second floor of Hulen Mall.

The woman fell from the second floor railing to the first floor.

She was transported to John Peter Smith hospital in critical condition.

Police do not know what caused the woman to fall.

