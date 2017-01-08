NORTH TX WEATHER: Current Conditions | Forecast | Radar | Traffic | Closings | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | App

Cowboys Playoff Tickets Remain High As Demand Increases

January 8, 2017 9:54 PM By Brittany Jeffers
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys are getting ready to face the Green Bay Packers next Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs and many are hoping to cash in on ticket sales.

Ben Ghaemmaghami has been a Cowboys fan for as far back as he can remember.

“It’s in my veins, I bleed blue,” said Ben.

Ben is a season ticket holder but won’t be in the stadium for the play off game next weekend, instead he is trying to sell his tickets online.

“It’s very lucrative,” said Ben. “My season tickets are upper level so they will go for the game coming up for $800 dollars for the pair and the ones on the sidelines will go for three thousand dollars a ticket.”

He said that fans are willing to pay the price, and he has been occupied with calls and text messages with requests to purchase tickets.

CBS 11 found other ticket sales to the game on Craigslist going for several hundred dollars.

TicketIQ reports the Cowboys’ divisional game will be the most expensive divisional game it has tracked.

Ben said that he might not be going to the stadium but he still plans to cheer on his team.

“I’m going to stay home with my family and watch it from my television live,” said Ben.

