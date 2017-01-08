Dallas Stars’ Plane Makes Emergency Landing In St. Louis

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ST. LOUIS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Stars’ plane made an emergency landing in St. Louis Sunday due to an electrical issue.
St. Louis CBS affiliate KMOV reports the plane landed safely at St. Louis Downtown Airport with visible smoke coming from the cockpit. There was not a visible fire according to reports.
The Stars tweeted that the team boarded a new plane and is currently traveling to Los Angeles to play the Kings Monday.
There were no reported injuries.
