‘Rogue One’ Tops Box Office For 4th Straight Week

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
NORTH TX WEATHER: Current Conditions | Forecast | Radar | Traffic | Closings | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | App

‘Rogue One’ Tops Box Office For 4th Straight Week

January 8, 2017 4:55 PM
Filed Under: Box Office, Hidden Figures, La La Land, Rogue One, Star Wars, Underworld: Blood Wars

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Star Wars” is still dominating the movie universe, with “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” leading the box office for a fourth straight week.

The intergalactic adventure edged out the NASA drama “Hidden Figures” for the top spot this weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Rogue One” brought in $21.97 million. “Hidden Figures” — which expanded by more than 2,000 theaters Friday after opening in limited release — collected $21.8 million.

“It’s a great weekend for space movies,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for box office tracker comScore, noting that the Jennifer Lawrence-Chris Pratt space story “Passengers” also remains among the top 10.

“Rogue One,” though, has been unstoppable, Dergarabedian said, and is expected to top “Finding Dory” as the biggest box-office success of 2016.

The animated animal musical “Sing” was in third place this weekend, taking in another $19.5 million for a three-week haul of $213.3 million. “Underworld: Blood Wars” debuted in fourth place with $13.1 million, followed by the celebrated musical “La La Land” with $10 million.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore. Where available, the latest international numbers are also included. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” $21.97 million ($56.6 million international).

2. “Hidden Figures,” $21.8 million.

3. “Sing,” 19.5 million ($26.4 million international).

4. “Underworld: Blood Wars,” $13.1 million.

5. “La La Land,” $10 million. ($3.8 million international)

6. “Passengers,” $8.8 million ($32.7 million international).

7. “Why Him?” $6.5 million ($6.1 million international).

8. “Moana,” $6.4 million ($20 million international).

9. “Fences,” $4.7 million.

10. “Assassin’s Creed,” $3.8 million ($45 million international).

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia