SWAT Called After Man Barricades Self In Flower Mound Residence

FLOWER MOUND (CBSDFW.COM) – Flower Mound police say the SWAT team was called to a residence at The Nexus Lakeside neighborhood after a man barricaded himself in a bedroom and refused to cooperate with authorities.
According to police, officers responded to a burglary call at 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning at the 2500 block of Lakeside Parkway after witnesses reported seeing a man break through a window at a residence.
Officers set up a perimeter around the home and attempted to make contact with the man. The attempts were unsuccessful.
The Flower Mound SWAT team was called. SWAT entered the home just after 8:00 a.m.
According to police, SWAT located a barricaded bedroom door on the third floor of the home, and attempts to breach the door were successful.
SWAT found 19-year-old Jonathan Lee barricaded in the room. He was detained without further conflict.
Authorities determined that Lee resided at the home. He was arrested for felony possession of narcotics.
Investigators are still trying to determine why he broke into his home and refused to communicate with authorities.
