45 Minute Non-Surgical Facelift Defies Gravity

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Like many of us, Tanya Foster wants to look how she feels.

“Anything anybody can do to make themselves to look or feel better about themselves, they should do,” Foster told CBS11 news.

The Dallas native and a health and beauty blogger wasn’t quite ready for a facelift, but when she heard about the new FDA approved non-surgical facelift, she wanted to try it out.

“Minimally invasive, no down time is key for me,” she said of the positive reasons to try it. “I don’t have time to sit around and heal for a long time.”

Called Silhouette InstaLift, the procedure is done without general anesthesia and doesn’t require incisions.

Dr. Lynley McAnalley is among the first to be trained in the procedure.

Here’s how the Silhouette InstaLift works: First Dr. McAnalley numbs the mid-face area of a patient. Then she inserts special threads into the layers of the skin. Small cones in the thread lift up the skin and hold it in position. But eventually, the threads dissolve. It’s a new twist to an old procedure, which used threads that did not dissolve. That procedure was banned by the FDA because of complaints. But Dr. McAnalley said the new procedure has better technology.

“As it is dissolving it is also stimulating collagen, which helps maintain the results,” said Dr. McAnalley.

The Silhouette InstaLift takes about 45 minutes. Side effects include bruising, bleeding and possible nerve damage — results that “are well worth it,” according to Dr. McAnalley.

A word of caution though from the doctor: “There’s complication with any procedure,” she said. “It is super important to have it done in a doctor’s office.”

Foster said she can see and feel the difference. “I can tell there’s a lift. I feel fresher, I feel younger. I feel like I look better”

The procedure costs about $500 per suture and typically it takes about 4-6 sutures per face.

It is not permanent. Results can last 2 years or more and for now, the procedure is FDA-approved for cheek region only.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)