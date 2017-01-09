Baylor No. 1 In AP Basketball Poll For 1st Time, Villanova Falls To 3rd

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
Baylor is No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s basketball poll for the first time.
The Bears (15-0) have made a meteoric rise in the poll, going from a team that didn’t receive a vote in the preseason poll to one that received 55 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday.
Villanova, which received one first-place vote, had been No. 1 for the last five weeks, but the Wildcats (15-1) dropped to third after losing at Butler last week.
Kansas (14-1), which was No. 1 on eight ballots, moved up from third to second, giving the Big 12 the top two teams in the poll.
UCLA (16-1), which got the other first-place vote, stayed fourth.
Gonzaga (15-0), the only other unbeaten Division I school, and Kentucky remained fifth and sixth, while Duke, Creighton, Florida State and West Virginia rounded out the top 10.
