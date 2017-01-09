Dallas Business Owner Uncovers Mysterious Border Of Forgotten City

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 10:00 PM To 10:35 PM

Dallas Business Owner Uncovers Mysterious Border Of Forgotten City

January 9, 2017 10:07 PM By Jeff Paul
Filed Under: Dallas, Dot’s Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard, East Dallas, map

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas restaurant owner has uncovered the mysterious past of the city and a boundary of a city that no longer exists.

When Jeff Brightwell opened Dot’s Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard in November, he noticed something odd on his property map.

“There’s this little dotted line that ran off on the edge, right off of the corner of the building and I didn’t know what it was,” said Brightwell.

After a little digging, Brightwell realized the line was an old border marker from the late 1800s.

“I don’t think anyone else knows,” said Brightwell. “I think most of the population is ignorant to the fact that old East Dallas was an actual city.”

Brightwell’s building sits right on top of the old line that separated the City of Dallas and the City of East Dallas, which was a totally independent municipality created in 1882.

He decided to commemorate the line by pouring a cement slab and chiseled a plaque of the forgotten border.

“That’s probably the coolest thing we’re going to do in this pace is have that little dividing line,” said Brightwell.

City archivist John Slate said the annexation in 1890 made Dallas the biggest city in Texas and propelled the city’s growth on the fast track.

“It realized a good deal when it came knocking,” said Slate. “It was a vital move.”

Brightwell feels while the history is important, he thinks the boundary marker is also a pretty neat sight to mark.

“Now I can drink beer in Dallas or drink beer in Old East Dallas or at the same time,” said Brightwell.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Jeff Paul
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia