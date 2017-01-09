Dallas Business Owner Uncovers Mysterious Border Of Forgotten City

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas restaurant owner has uncovered the mysterious past of the city and a boundary of a city that no longer exists.

When Jeff Brightwell opened Dot’s Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard in November, he noticed something odd on his property map.

“There’s this little dotted line that ran off on the edge, right off of the corner of the building and I didn’t know what it was,” said Brightwell.

After a little digging, Brightwell realized the line was an old border marker from the late 1800s.

“I don’t think anyone else knows,” said Brightwell. “I think most of the population is ignorant to the fact that old East Dallas was an actual city.”

Brightwell’s building sits right on top of the old line that separated the City of Dallas and the City of East Dallas, which was a totally independent municipality created in 1882.

He decided to commemorate the line by pouring a cement slab and chiseled a plaque of the forgotten border.

“That’s probably the coolest thing we’re going to do in this pace is have that little dividing line,” said Brightwell.

City archivist John Slate said the annexation in 1890 made Dallas the biggest city in Texas and propelled the city’s growth on the fast track.

“It realized a good deal when it came knocking,” said Slate. “It was a vital move.”

Brightwell feels while the history is important, he thinks the boundary marker is also a pretty neat sight to mark.

“Now I can drink beer in Dallas or drink beer in Old East Dallas or at the same time,” said Brightwell.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)