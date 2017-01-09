Chasing Dreams Baseball Exhibit Opens In Fort Worth

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A traveling pop-up exhibit about how Jews and other minorities overcame prejudice to succeed in baseball, is on display in Fort Worth now through March 5.

The exhibit, Chasing Dreams, which made its Texas debut Monday at Congregation Ahavath Sholom, features historic photos, and films that recreate the Jewish story of our national pastime.

The exhibition celebrates well-known heroes such as Hank Greenberg, Sandy Koufax, Jackie Robinson and Joe DiMaggio.

During an opening even on Saturday, January 7, former American League President and the last surviving member of the 1974 New York Yankees, former third baseman, Dr. Bobby Brown visited the exhibit and shared stories of his time as a Yankee and becoming a cardiologist in Fort Worth after his baseball career.

Other events during the exhibit include a Wiffel Ball tournament, Seniors Day, Kids Day, talks and films.

The nationally acclaimed exhibit organized by the Philadelphia Museum of American Jewish History and presented by the Tarrant County B’nai B’rith Isadore Garsek Lodge.

Chasing Dreams: Baseball and Becoming American runs January 8 – March 5 at Congregation Ahavath Sholom, 4050 S. Hulen Street, Fort Worth. Monday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Sunday Noon to 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are $5, children under 12 admitted free.

