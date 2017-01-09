Clothing Designer Inspired By Dallas Cowboys

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – A Dallas clothing designer is turning Dallas Cowboys gear into couture.

Ruby Bhandari, the owner of Silk Threads in Dallas, said the Cowboy’s successful regular season inspired her to create an entire line of custom made traditional South Asian clothing paying tribute to America’s team.

Bhandari, who is Indian-American, said she has come up with a fashionable way to fuse her heritage and her favorite football team with her designs.

“We do silver, white, navy blue and kind of put it together and make it fashionable,” said Bhandari. “Everybody want to wear that because in their hearts they want the Dallas Cowboys to win.”

Bhandari’s design include dresses and traditional Shawarni Kurta’s for men elaborately decorated with blue, silver, and white motifs.

She described the colors as “elegant yet western.”

Bhandari said when the Cowboys season turned into win after win she was motivated to celebrate them through her designs.

Now she has rolled out an entire collection with starting prices around $100 for certain pieces.

Bhandari said not only is her collection made and sold in the spirit of sportsmanship and fashion, but she donates proceeds from her line to help domestic violence awareness causes.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)