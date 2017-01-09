Cowboys Vs. Packers Game Means Big Business

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Businesses in and around Arlington are happy the Green Packers are coming to town to take on the Cowboys in the play-offs.

After-all, Green Bay fans are known to travel anywhere their team plays — especially during the post-season. And there is one place in Hurst that really expects to cash in when the cheese heads arrive.

“Hopefully we are going to be very, very busy,” said Sheryl Binkowski of Volcano’s Sports Bar.”

Nothing hanging on the wall at Volcano’s Sports Bar says Packers Fans and there isn’t any special programming on television just for them either. But there is a website to show Packers fans where to congregate anywhere in the U.S., and in North Texas they chose the Hurst location.

“They are a lot of fun of people,” Binkowski laughed. “I mean, there are some that are a lot more, um, enthusiastic than others.”

Local Packers fans first led cheese heads to Volcano’s Sports Bar during the Super Bowl seven years ago, and it brought in cheese heads from all over the country.

“We saw people from all over the place,” Binkowski recalled. “They were lucky enough to be able to go online find them, and find out where they would be welcome and it just worked.”

“Money-wise? It’s huge to us,” said ticket vendor Charlie Casilla of 601 Tickets in Arlington.

Packers backers are already buying up seats. Casilla said they were relieved to see Green Bay win rather than a team like Detroit.

“It’s not that they don’t travel,” Casilla said of Detroit fans. “It’s just the fact they’re not the team Green Bay is. Green Bay has been in the league for 100 years. So, their fans are thick.”

