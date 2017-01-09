Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters Opens To Public Tours

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – Today is the day many football fans have been waiting for. This morning the new world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys opens to the public for tours.

The tours, which kick off at 8 a.m., mean there’s a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at a team that may very well be on a championship run.

In addition to getting peaks at vintage memorabilia, special Cowboys stories are highlighted throughout the tour.

There are inspiring tales — like the play that can bring hope to football fans even when victory looks next to impossible. The play involving “Roger The Dodger” Staubach and Drew Pearson is the one moment in Cowboys history that landed the term “hail Mary” into the football dictionary.

Video of the game hears the announcer saying, “Well, the Cowboys that need a miracle. Roger takes the snap.”

Recalling the play Staubach said, “And I pumped. Then when I turned and threw it I actually underthrew Drew.”

Pearson said he had to improvise. “When he threw it and I looked back and saw it was underthrown… I did the ‘swim’ move to get that inside position.”

Needless to say Pearson caught the pass on his hip and the ‘miracle’ touchdown gave the Cowboys a 17-14 victory.

Highlights of the VIP tour include seeing the field “war room” where this year’s draft will happen and Super Bowl memorabilia. While touring the 91-acre facility fans can also check out the team’s five championship rings and trophies from the year 1971 through 1995.

Charlotte Jones Anderson gave our Kaley O’Kelley an early sneak peak inside The Star. Anderson, the chief brand officer and executive vice president, knows a thing or two about the team, because her blood runs Cowboys blue.

“We want to win games and we want to win Super Bowls and we want to bring an experience to people like no other along the way. And I think this is a great expression of that!”

As of this morning, there were still open spots to take tours tomorrow – when the Cowboys return to practice.

Each VIP tour lasts a little over an hour and costs about $35 including fees.

