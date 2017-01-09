Demand For L.L. Bean Boots Marches On

January 9, 2017 6:37 AM
Filed Under: Boots, clothes, L.L. Bean, Shopping

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) – The holiday season is over but demand for L.L. Bean’s famous boot marches on.

The company currently has a backlog of 51,000 orders that it intends to fill in the coming weeks. A company spokeswoman says harsh winter weather and the boot’s ongoing popularity are driving demand.

The Maine-based outdoors retailer is taking steps to address ongoing backlogs.

It has leased a larger, 110,000-square-foot building and plans to install a third injection-molding machine to manufacture the rubber soles. It’s also hiring more workers.

Annual sales for the boot have grown from fewer than 100,000 a decade ago to more than 600,000 this year. The company expects to top 700,000 next year and 1 million in 2018.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia