FC Dallas Midfielder Hollingshead Recovering Following Car Accident

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – FC Dallas midfielder Ryan Hollingshead is recovering at home after being involved in a car accident Friday.

The accident happened after the Dallas-Fort Worth area was hit with snow on Friday morning, resulting in icy road conditions.

Get well soon, @rmhollingshead! His son Huck is helping ease the pain. pic.twitter.com/TwtQoFjbXu — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) January 9, 2017

Everyone at the FC Dallas family wishes @rmhollingshead a speedy recovery! https://t.co/j0k0rlGFoW — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) January 9, 2017

According to FC Dallas, Hollingshead suffered fractures to three different cervical vertebrae, which will require him to be in a neck brace for six to eight weeks. The club says the fractures are stabilized, and he’s not at risk for spinal cord damage or loss of function. He will not require surgery.

“The entire FC Dallas family is thinking of Ryan and his wife, Taylor,” said FC Dallas president Dan Hunt. “We are praying for a swift recovery and are looking forward to seeing him back on the pitch for our club.”

Hollingshead was discharged from a DFW-area hospital on Sunday evening.

