Firefighters Battle House Fire In Fort Worth

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters in Fort Worth spent Monday morning battling a house fire in the east part of the city.
Heavy flames and smoke could be seen as crews arrived at the house on High Woods Trail, near Boca Raton Boulevard.
Officials with MedStar say they’ve gotten word that at least one person at the house suffered burns and smoke inhalation, but the extent of the injuries is not known.
Some streets in the area have been closed as firefighters work to put out the flames. Click here to check traffic in the area.
* This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)