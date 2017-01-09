CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Former Rangers Pitcher, Coach Jackie Brown Dies

January 9, 2017 3:43 PM
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Former major league pitcher and pitching coach Jackie Brown has died. He was 73.

Brown pitched and coached for the Texas Rangers, who said Brown died Sunday after a long illness. Brown died in Holdenville, Oklahoma, the community where he was born.

Brown was the Rangers’ pitching coach from 1979-82, and later had stints in that role for the Chicago White Sox (1992-95) and Tampa Bay (2002). He also worked as a minor league pitching coach and coordinator for several organizations.

In 214 career games as a player, the right-hander was 47-53 with a 4.18 ERA. He made his debut with the Washington Senators from 1970-71, then after the franchise moved to Texas he pitched for the Rangers from 1973-75. He also played for Cleveland (1975-76) and Montreal (1977).

