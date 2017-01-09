FWPD To Announce Punishment For Officer In Controversial Viral Video

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Today officials with the Fort Worth Police Department will announce what punishment, if any, an officer will face after video of the arrest of an African-American mother and her children went viral.

The video, recorded just days before Christmas, sparked outrage from some people and fueled accusations of brutality and racism. In it, Jacqueline Craig and her 19-year-old daughter are arrested after calling police for help.

An argument with the officer began after Craig called police to report that her neighbor had choked her 7-year-old son for littering on his property.

In the video, the Craig explained to the officer what happened. At some point the officer asked her why she didn’t teach her son not to litter. She responded by saying whether her child did or not, the man didn’t have the right to choke him.

WATCH THE ENTIRE RAW VIDEO:

The argument escalated after the officer asked her why the man didn’t have the right to do what he allegedly did. The officer took Craig to the ground, handcuffed her and pointed what appears to be a taser her 19-year old daughter, Brea Hymond.

Days after the video went viral Fort Worth police told Twitter followers, “We saw what you saw. We heard what you heard… WE DO HEAR YOU.” The posted the following open letter posted on the department’s Twitter account.

Craig and Hymond face a number of charges including Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct. Lawyers now representing the family say they want the charges dropped and the officer, who has yet to be named, fired and criminally charged. They also want the neighbor who allegedly grabbed the underage boy by the neck be prosecuted for assault.

The unnamed officer was placed on restrictive duty while the FWPD Internal Affairs Unit conducted an investigation.

After the video was seen around the world, crowds took to the steps of the old courthouse in downtown Fort Worth to protest the officer’s actions.

The Craig Family, their attorneys, and several Fort Worth pastors are holding a press conference to respond to the FWPD announcement at 3:00 p.m. at Fort Worth City Hall.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)