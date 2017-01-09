Iconic Pioneer Cabin Tree Falls During Northern California Storm

January 9, 2017 9:35 AM
Filed Under: Giant Sequoia National Monument, Pioneer Cabin tree, Sequoia National Park, sequoia tree, toppled trees, tree, trees

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (CBS NEWS) – The severe weather hitting Northern California has claimed an iconic tree in Calaveras County.

The Pioneer Cabin tree, a giant sequoia known for having a hole that enabled visitors to drive or walk underneath it, was toppled by the storm, the Calaveras Big Trees Association said in a Facebook post.

fallen Tunnel Tree

(credit: Calaveras Big Trees Association/Facebook)

The hole in the tree was cut in the 1880s to enable tourists to pass through it at the request of James Sperry, founder of the Murphys Hotel, to compete with nearby Yosemite’s pass-through trees.

♦♦♦ Click Here To Read More On The Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia