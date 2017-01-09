Iconic Pioneer Cabin Tree Falls During Northern California Storm

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (CBS NEWS) – The severe weather hitting Northern California has claimed an iconic tree in Calaveras County.
The Pioneer Cabin tree, a giant sequoia known for having a hole that enabled visitors to drive or walk underneath it, was toppled by the storm, the Calaveras Big Trees Association said in a Facebook post.
The hole in the tree was cut in the 1880s to enable tourists to pass through it at the request of James Sperry, founder of the Murphys Hotel, to compete with nearby Yosemite’s pass-through trees.
