Irving Man Charged In Child Abuse Case That Left 1-Year-Old Dead

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving police have arrested a man after a 1-year-old in his care, died under suspicious circumstances.

Officer James McLellan says when they arrived at the home after a call of an unresponsive child, they found the unconscious little girl and rushed her to Children’s Medical Center. She had suffered severe brain and internal injuries.

“Nineteen-year-old Allante Edwards’ explanation to the officers and paramedics as to how the child became unresponsive was unsatisfactory and didn’t make sense,” says McLellan.

Edwards was also taking care of a 3-year-old girl and his 6-month-old boy. McLellan says the boy also had injuries that were consistent with assault. and he was also treated at the hospital.

“Detectives received word Monday that the 1-year-old girl had passed away due to her injuries. We are working with the medical examiner to reveal a cause of death,” McLellan said.

Edwards was arrested and charged with two counts of injury to a child. His bond has been set at $125,000.

McLellan says more charges are expected.

The children are now in the care of Child Protective Services.

