Lt. Governor Dan Patrick Seeks Re-Election In 2018

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN (CBSDFW) – Amid speculation that he would run for Governor of Texas, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick announced Monday morning that he plans on running for re-election in 2018.

Patrick held a news conference at the GOP of Texas headquarters to clear the air on his future plans. He pointed to various newspapers and media outlets that have said he would challenge Governor Gregg Abbott in 2018 as the reason why he was making a public statement. Patrick also denied that he is seeking a position in President-Elect Donald Trump’s cabinet.

“Let me put this to bed once and for all. I’m not running against Greg Abbott,” said Patrick.

Patrick also said that he is endorsing Abbott for re-election in 2018, even though Abbott hasn’t said he will be seeking re-election.

In the event that Abbott doesn’t seek re-election, Patrick said he would then reassess the decision to run or not for Governor.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)