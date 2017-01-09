Police Seek Man Wanted For New Year’s Day Homicide

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives have identified Rodney Collins Smith, 39, as the suspect in the death of Linda Lee Harris, 44.

Officers said Harris was murdered inside her apartment at the Parkside Apartments in the 1900 block of West Kingsley Road.

A murder warrant was issued for Smith’s arrest, who is still at-large.

Police have asked if anyone has any information on his whereabouts to call 911 immediately. Or tips may be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972.272.TIPS (8477) or garlandcrimestoppers.org.

A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest or indictment.

Detectives are waiting for the Medical Examiner’s report for the actual cause of Harris’ death.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)