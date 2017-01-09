WATCH LIVE @3:00PM - Craig Family Reacts To Fort Worth Police Officer Suspension  

Police Seek Man Wanted For New Year’s Day Homicide

January 9, 2017 2:42 PM
GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives have identified Rodney Collins Smith, 39, as the suspect in the death of Linda Lee Harris, 44.

Linda Lee Harris, 44, was found dead at the Parkside Apartments in Garland. (courtesy: Instagram)

Officers said Harris was murdered inside her apartment at the Parkside Apartments in the 1900 block of West Kingsley Road.

A murder warrant was issued for Smith’s arrest, who is still at-large.

Police have asked if anyone has any information on his whereabouts to call 911 immediately. Or tips may be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972.272.TIPS (8477) or garlandcrimestoppers.org.

A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest or indictment.

Detectives are waiting for the Medical Examiner’s report for the actual cause of Harris’ death.

