Rockers U2 Returning To AT&T Stadium For Joshua Tree Tour 2017

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW) – The Irish rock band U2 is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their award winning release ‘The Joshua Tree’ with a world tour that will include a stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
According to concert promoter Live Nation, U2 will return to select stadiums this year with the US: Joshua Tree Tour 2017 that will include a performance of The Joshua Tree in it’s entirety.
The 2005 Rock & Roll hall of fame member band will appear in Arlington on Friday May 26. Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday January 17th at 10:00 a.m.
“Recently I listened back to The Joshua Tree for the first time in nearly 30 years… it’s quite an opera. A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarisation… all the greats… I’ve sung some of these songs a lot… but never all of them. I’m up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are… it’s gonna be a great night” said lead-singer Bono.
This will be the first tour since the band last performed 2009-2011’s record-shattering U2 360° Tour.
Special guests on the upcoming tour will include: Mumford & Sons, OneRepublic and The Lumineers in North America.
