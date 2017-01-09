Stores Hustling To Keep Up With Demand For Cowboys Gear

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANO (CBS11) – Stores in North Texas are trying to keep up with the demand for Cowboys gear as the team and fans prepare for Sunday’s playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

“Anything that has a star on it, people are buying it,’ said Keleb Ziegler, the assistant manager of Rally House in Plano.

Zeigler said Cowboys merchandise easily accounts for 60 percent of the store’s sales right now.

“We can’t keep things in stock, people are just excited about the team right now,” said Zeigler.

Cold weather gear like socks, hats and hoodies are top sellers in addition to team jerseys.

Fan Arlene Jacobs said she was in the market to buy jerseys and party gear as well as accessories to put up around the office.

“We are decorating because we have two Green Bay Packer fans in my office and so we have to compete,” said Jacobs.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)