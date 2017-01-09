The Voice Of The Metroplex – Fan Edition

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
During a discussion today on the Shan & RJ show…one person declared himself “the voice of the Metroplex.”
Of course it was RJ!
The guys were talking about the Golden Globe awards. It all started when Meryl Streep got up for an award and went off on Donald Trump – without saying his name. That kicked off the conversation on who speaks for which generation…and who they think the “voice of the Metroplex” is.
So you decide! Of all the Fan hosts…who do you think is the most influential to DFW?
Listen and vote!
